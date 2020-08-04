اعلان المفوضية 2

‏http://ihec.iq/getdoc/A9D2B7E6-F636-4CC2-8F84-4E689BA4A3EC/pv.aspx

التاريخ: ٢٠٢٠/٨/٣

الكلمة الاسبوعية

بعد أن استكمل مجلس المفوضين الهيكل التنظيمي للمفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات على رغم من أن جائحة كورونا وماتفرضه من قيود على عمل المفوضية، فقد عمل المجلس على دراسة واقع المفوضية وتقييم احتياجاتها وتبني خطة استراتيجية للستة أشهر قادمة تنسجم وتتماشى مع الاهداف الرئيسية للخطة الخمسية التي سبق وأن اطلقتها المفوضية العليا المستقلة للانتخابات ، والتي تعمل المفوضية على تحقيقها على رغم من أن العديد من المعوقات التي تعترض إنجازها منها : عدم إكتمال تشريع القانون والملاحق الخاصة به، وكذلك عدم إقرار الموازنة العامة للدولة التي تندرج ضمنها موازنة المفوضية، وإطلاق المبالغ والتخصيصات التي تحتاجها المفوضية في عملها.

ومن أجل إجراء انتخابات بالموعد الذي حدده رئيس الوزراء السيد مصطفى الكاظمي في السادس من حزيران لعام ٢٠٢١ ؛ فان مفوضية الانتخابات تأخذ خطوات جادة في تنفيذ فقرات الخطة التي أشرنا لها والتي تم عرضها في اجتماع مجلس المفوضين مع السيد رئيس مجلس الوزراء يوم الخميس الموافق ٢٠٢٠/٧/٣٠ والذي تعهد من جانبه على تقديم الدعم اللازم لانجاح العملية الانتخابية.

ولتهيئة المستلزمات اللوجستية والفنية للاستحقاق الانتخابي القادم حددت المفوضية التوقيتات اللازمة لوضع نظام التسجيل البايومتري واجراءاته، وإجراءات توزيع بطاقة الناخب الالكترونية البايومترية,والعمل على فتح مراكز التسجيل في عموم العراق، بعد التنسيق مع المؤسسات الحكوميه المعنية ؛ لإستئناف عملية تسجيل الناخبين بايومترياً ،وتسيير الفرق الجوالة؛ لاستهداف الناخبين في مؤسسات الدولة ،واستئناف العمل بتوزيع بطاقات الناخبين البايومترية ، وطباعة البطاقات المنجزة.

وكذلك العمل على زيادة اعداد الناخبين المسجلين بايومترياً للوصول الى سجل ناخبين رصين يحوي بيانات الناخبين المؤهلين للتصويت.اضافة الى ذلك تجهيز المواد التعويضية لأجهزة تسريع إعلان النتائج التالفة بسبب الحريق ، وكذلك عدة التحقق الالكتروني لمحافظات إقليم كوردستان ، واعادة تأهيل مخزن بغداد الاقليمي لحفظ الاجهزة والمواد اللوجستية الاخرى المتعلقة بعمل المفوضية .

وعلى صعيد متصل وبحسب فقرات الخطة المرحلية ستعمل المفوضية على التنسيق والتعاون مع وزارات الدولة ومؤسساتها الشريكة والداعمة لعمل المفوضية ، بالاضافة الى التعاون مع منظمات المجتمع المدني لما لها من دور توعوي ورقابي، وتأطير العلاقات معهم بموجب مذكرات تفاهم تخدم اهداف الخطة المرحلية ؛ وستعمل على الاستفادة من خبرات المنظمات الدولية ومنها بعثة الامم المتحدة العاملة في العراق (UNAMI) وكذلك المنظمة الدولية للانظمة الانتخابية (IFES) ، والاستفادة من خبراتهم الدولية في تطوير المهارات الادارية والفنية والقانونية وتعزيزها لموظفي المفوضية، وتقديم المشورة الفنية المتعلقة بمراحل العملية الانتخابية من أجل إقامة انتخابات نزيهة وشفافة .

يذكر أن السيد رئيس الوزراء في خطابه الموجة الى الشعب العراقي صبيحة عيد الاضحى قد تعهد بضمان الدعم المالي واللوجستي للمفوضية وتوفّر المستلزمات التقنية وتهيئة البيئة الآمنة للانتخابات، والعمل على ضرورة مشاركة الجميع بالانتخابات.. بناءً على هذا فأن مجلس المفوضين يتعهد باجراء انتخابات عادلة ومهنية وشفافة ونزيهة في موعدها المحدد وفق الشروط والمعايير الدولية كي تحضى بتأييد الشعب العراقي.

‏Weekly Statement

‏After the Board of Commissioners completed the organizational structure of (IHEC) the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq despite the restrictions imposed on its work because of Corona Virus Pandemic ; it works on studying the reality of the commission and estimating its needs and adopts a strategic plan for the next six months that fits with the five-year strategic plan previously declared by the Independent High Electoral Commission in Iraq (IHEC) which works on achieving it though the obstacles that obstruct its implementation, including the incomplete legislating of the law and its annexes; Likewise, the general budget of the state which the operational and electoral commission budget falls under it; has not been approved , and the amounts and allocations that the commission needs in its work, are not released yet.

‏In order to hold elections according to the date set by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhumi, on the sixth of June, 2020, the Electoral Commission takes serious steps in implementing items of the plan that we referred to, and that were discussed in the Cabinet with the Prime Minister on Thursday meeting dated at 30\7\2020,who pledged to provide necessary support needed to make the electoral process successful.

‏In order to prepare the logistical and technical requirements for the upcoming electoral entitlement, the commission has determined a proper times to set system and procedures of the biometric registration and procedures for distributing the electronic biometric voters’ cards, and to open registration centers all over Iraq, after coordination with the relevant government institutions to resume the process of biometric registering voters, and running mobile teams to register the voters in State’s institutions, and resuming work of distributing biometric voter cards, and printing completed cards.

‏ Likewise, working to increase the number of registered voters biometrically to reach a solid voter register containing the data of eligible voters to vote. In addition to prepare compensatory materials for damaged accelerating results’ devices because of the fire ,as well as providing the electronic verification kits for the provinces of the Kurdistan Region, and repair the Baghdad Regional Warehouse to store these devices and the other logistic materials related to the work of IHEC.

‏On a related level, according to the paragraphs of the interim plan, the commission will work to coordinate and cooperate with all supportive and partner ministries and institutions of the state that support the work of the commission, in addition to cooperate with civil society organizations for their awareness and observing role, and framing relations with them by memorandum of understanding that served the goals of the plan; the commission also will take advantage of the experiences of the international organizations, including the United Nations Mission in Iraq (UNAMI) as well as the International Organization for Electoral Systems (IFES) to get benefit from their international experience to develop and enhance the administrative, technical, and legal skills of IHEC’s staff; to help in Providing technical advice along with the electoral process in order to hold fair and transparent elections

‏It should be mentioned that Mr. Prime Minister, in his speech addressed to the Iraqi people in the morning at the Eid Al-Adha, he has pledged to ensure financial and logistical support for the commission and provide technical requirements and provide secure environment for elections and work hard to give the right to all of the Iraqi people to cast their votes.. Accordingly, the Board of Commissioners pledges to hold fair, transparent, and professional elections as schedule and in accordance with the international conditions and standards supported by the Iraqi people.

